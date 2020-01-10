San Diego City Councilmembers potentially exposed to COVID-19

Monica Montgomery Steppe shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday night saying she had been tested for the virus and was not experiencing any symptoms.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Councilmembers were potentially exposed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the city.

An employee who interacted with "in the city council chambers" tested positive for the virus, Craig Gustafson, Director of Communications with the City of San Diego said in a statement to News 8 on Wednesday. He did not identify which councilmembers were exposed but said each person who was in proximity of the person who tested positive was informed.

Video from the meeting shows that councilmembers Chris Cate, Scott Sherman, Vivian Moreno and Monica Montgomery Steppe were present for a meeting in chambers Tuesday.

Montgomery Steppe shared a statement on Twitter Wednesday night saying she had been tested for the virus and was not experiencing any symptoms.

"[I] will self-quarantine at home for two weeks, in an abundance of caution," her statement read in part.

STATEMENT ON THE COUNCILMEMBER'S POTENTIAL EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/tLACFIyg07 — People's Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe (@CD4Monica) October 1, 2020

Those possibly exposed were told to contact their medical provider to schedule a COVID-19 test and to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the statement from the city.

Gustafson's full statement appears below:

"The City of San Diego has consulted closely with County public heath officials and enacted several safety and cleaning protocols to protect employees from the coronavirus, such as installing hand sanitizer stations throughout City facilities, conducting temperature checks at all entries, requiring social distancing, and requiring employees to wear face masks.

Unfortunately, a City employee who interacted in the City Council chambers during Tuesday’s meeting has tested positive for COVID-19. The City has identified and informed every individual who was in proximity of this person to request that they contact their medical provider to schedule a test and self-quarantine for the next two weeks.