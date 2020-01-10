San Diego city libraries to reopen in limited capacity with in-person services

Library locations will reopen in a limited 25% capacity beginning Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday announced that San Diego Public Libraries would reopen Saturday, Oct. 3, for the first time since mid-March.

A dozen libraries will reopen to the public in a limited capacity accompanied by a new program – SD Access4All – targeted at bridging the digital divide while maintaining existing COVID-19 programs and practices.

“We’re reopening our libraries with health and safety as the top priority while also expanding digital access to give residents more opportunities as we get through this pandemic together,” Mayor Faulconer said.

Library locations will reopen in a limited 25% capacity beginning Oct. 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The facilities will close for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily and frequently touched areas will be cleaned hourly and after each usage. Everyone will be required to wear face coverings, have their temperature taken and practice physical distancing when possible.

“Our libraries have been closed since March 13 and, although we have added pickup service and virtual programming, there is no substitute for welcoming patrons into our buildings,” said Library Director Misty Jones.

In order to protect the health and safety of staff and guests some services may be limited or modified by staff, including time limits for computer use. A full list of in-person rules and requirements can be found on the San Diego Public Library website.

The following library locations will resume in-person services:

Central

Carmel Valley

Point Loma

Mission Valley

Rancho Bernardo

Malcolm X/Valencia Park

Mira Mesa

Logan Heights

San Ysidro

La Jolla

Mission Hills-Hillcrest

College-Rolando

Mayor Faulconer also announced SD Access4All – a new initiative aimed at tackling digital inequity by expanding broadband access in San Diego. The program creates patio areas at select library locations to offer free WiFi and plastic-coated laptop computers for public use in a physically distanced setting.

While additional locations are currently being retrofitted for this program, these services are currently offered at the following locations:

Central

San Ysidro

Skyline Hills

Malcolm X/Valencia Park

Mayor Faulconer said an estimated 53,000 San Diegans lack access to reliable internet, "a resource that has proven vital for distance learning, employment opportunities and access to public health information."

In May under the first reopening phase, City libraries began a contact-free pickup service at some library locations. Now as the City enters the second phase, contact-free pick-up services will be maintained at 24 City libraries.