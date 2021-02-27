San Diego leaders excited Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon be approved

A team of health advisers, including one San Diego doctor, endorsed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the FDA. The single-shot now awaits FDA approval.

SAN DIEGO — Pumped that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be rolling out soon, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis says she cannot wait.

“We are so excited because it's a one and done, one shot no need for follow-up," said Sotelo-Solis.



Sotelo-Solis participated in the Johnson and Johnson vaccine trial and either received the actual vaccine or a placebo. She is eager for the shot to be distributed, especially after her Uncle just died from Covid-19.



"This shot equals less death, and it means less hospitalizations,” Sotelo-Solis said.



An FDA advisory panel just endorsed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Mark Sawyer is an infectious disease specialist at Rady Children's Hospital, who sits on that panel as part of the Food and Drug Administration Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, or VERPAC.

"The bottom line is this new vaccine is very effective in preventing severe outcomes,” Dr. Sawyer said.



Despite Johnson & Johnson having a 66% effectiveness compared to Pfizer and Moderna's 95%, Dr. Sawyer says it's tough to compare the single shot to the two, especially since was tested in South America, South Africa and the U.S.



"It’s a two-step approval process, first, FDA approves the vaccine, then the CDC recommends how to use it. I'm expecting all of that to happen in the next few days, so by early next week, we're going to have all the information we need,” Dr. Sawyer said.



But there are concerns. Some people just don't like Johnson & Johnson products, but Dr. Sawyer says the vaccine is actually made by Janssen, a subsidiary of the company, separate from the manufacturer.