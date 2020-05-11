Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Nov. 5 - 10, 2020

This story shows updates about the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego and California from Nov. 5 - 10, 2020

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Editor’s note: This story shows updates about the coronavirus outbreak in San Diego and California from Nov. 5 - 10, 2020. Click here for real-time updates for Nov.10, 2020 and on.

Key COVID-19 facts in San Diego and California:

Nov. 10

San Diego County moves into most restrictive purple tier

The state of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 8.9 for San Diego County on Tuesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate is over the threshold for the second week in a row and will move San Diego up from the current red tier status into the most restrictive purple tier.

Nov. 9

Is San Diego County heading back to the purple tier?

San Diego County's case rate means it will likely land back in the most-restrictive purple tier on Tuesday. Here's which businesses could be impacted this time around.

Newsom urges people to take virus seriously

Governor Newsom provided an update related to California's response to COVID-19 on Monday.

Newsom anticipates that based on the data and increases in case rates there will be some counties that will be moving into higher, more restrictive tiers on Tuesday. He did not mention San Diego specifically, but the county is teetering on the edge of moving to the purple tier on Tuesday.

The enrollment period is open for Covered California. More information is at CoveredCA.com. Newsom said that 6.1 million Californians with pre-existing conditions could be negatively affected by the results of potentially striking down the Affordable Care Act as it is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

When asked during the Q&A portion of the update, Gov. Newsom said he does not have a timeline for replacing Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ senate seat.

Nov. 8

San Diego County reports 513 new COVID-19 cases

San Diego County now has 60,169 confirmed cases countywide. The adjusted case rate is 7.4 and there have been 36 community outbreaks within the last week, which is above the county's predetermined trigger of seven outbreaks in seven days.

Nov. 7

San Diego County reports 540 new COVID-19 Cases, 1 death

San Diego County public health officials have reported 540 new COVID-19 infections and one new death related to the illness, raising the region's total to 59,656 cases and 908 deaths as the county continues to await news on whether it will sink into the dreaded purple tier of the state's four-tiered COVID-19 reopening plan.

Nov. 6

County teeters on purple tier amid coronavirus hospitalization rise and case increases

San Diego County public health officials reported 480 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths related to the illness today, raising the region's total to 59,116 cases and 907 deaths as the county continues to await news Tuesday on whether it will sink into the dreaded purple tier of the state's four-tiered COVID-19 reopening plan.

Families consider COVID-19 testing before attending family gatherings

Thanksgiving is in less than three weeks and with the state giving its blessing for private gatherings, there are strict mandates in place including no more than three households in one gathering and it must be outside.

With that, some people are encouraging guests be tested or vice versa before attending a gathering.

In October, the California Department of Public Health released mandates for private gatherings which also include the gathering must be outside and you cannot go mingle with other private gatherings, meaning you are not allowed to go to mom and dads, then to your in-laws and then stop at your brother’s house.

Nov. 5

San Diego nurses ask public to stay vigilant

With San Diego County coronavirus cases on the rise, ICU nurses are sounding the alarm about the "exhausting" job of caring for dying patients with COVID-19. Here's an intimate look inside their tiresome task.

Vista Unified keeping two schools on virtual learning plan due to COVID-19 concerns

The Vista Unified School District said on Thursday that it is keeping students off-campus at Mission Vista High School and Vista High School due in part to Halloween weekend house parties. Virtual learning will last until Monday, Nov. 16. You can read the district's full community update here.

This comes as six members of the district have recently tested positive for COVID-19, although the district said "the cases were confirmed to be acquired outside of the school environment." According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 24 members of the school district community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

The district said hundreds of students attended the Halloween parties.

"Based upon reports we have received, students were not practicing social distancing and were not all wearing face coverings," the district said. "Public health officials have expressly warned the public about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus spreading among the attendees at large gatherings like house parties.

Minerva Middle School is also implementing distance learning due to two campus members testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It is important that we all work together, following the guidance from the California Department of Public Health to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff," the update concludes.

San Diego County's case rate needs to go down to avoid purple tier

San Diego County public health officials reported 530 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, raising the region's total to 58,636 cases as the county awaits news Tuesday whether it will sink into the dreaded purple tier of the state's four-tiered COVID-19 reopening plan.



No new deaths were reported Thursday. The total fatalities related to the illness in the county remains at 904.



State officials reported Wednesday that San Diego County had an unadjusted new daily coronavirus case rate of 8.7 per 100,000. The adjusted case rate dropped to 7.4 per 100,000, above the baseline of 7, qualifying the state for the purple, or most restrictive tier of the reopening plan. Last week's unadjusted case rate was 7.8 per 100,000.

AstraZeneca expects to deliver COVID-19 vaccine trial data by year's end

AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses in January, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said Thursday.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness. Once those results are reported, regulators will have to approve the vaccine for widespread use.

US sets record 7-day average for coronavirus cases

The United States set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as states around the country posted all-time highs, underscoring the vexing issue that confronts the winner of the presidential race.

The surging cases and hospitalizations reflect the challenge that either President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden will face in the coming months over the pandemic, with winter and the holidays approaching.

751,000 seek US unemployment benefits as virus hobbles economy

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic.

Nov. 4

Mountain Empire Unified School District moving to distance learning after someone tests positive for COVID-19

The Mountain Empire Unified School District Superintendent in Pine Valley sent out a note to families on Wednesday that a member of the district has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the district is moving all classes online and off campus through at least Nov. 30 as a precaution. The county will contact any individuals that may have come into contact with the person that tested positive.

CA announces 7.4 COVID-19 case rate for San Diego County

The State of California announced a new adjusted weekly COVID-19 case rate of 7.4 for San Diego County on Wednesday on their state website putting the county above the 7.0 case rate threshold for the red tier.

This higher rate does not move San Diego immediately up from the current red tier into the most restrictive purple tier, but it does start a timeline that may result in changes to the status of the county by next Tuesday, Nov 10.

Nov. 3

San Diego County reports 307 new COVID-19 cases

San Diego County public health officials have reported 307 new COVID-19 cases, raising the region's case total to 57,409, while the death toll was unchanged at 891.

No new community outbreaks were reported Monday; in the previous seven days, 28 community outbreaks were confirmed.

BACKGROUND:

On February 11, 2020 the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19. In COVID-19, "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”.

There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses. COVID-19 is a new disease, caused by a novel (or new) coronavirus that has not previously been seen in humans.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads:

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person. Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.



Protect yourself and others

Wash your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

It’s especially important to wash: Before eating or preparing food Before touching your face After using the restroom After leaving a public place After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing After handling your cloth face covering After changing a diaper After caring for someone sick After touching animals or pets

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick . If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection. Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.

Monitor your health daily

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19. Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.

Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.

if symptoms develop. Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As of April 4, 2020, all employees in San Diego County who may have contact with the public in any grocery store, pharmacy/drug store, restaurant or food establishments, convenience store or gas station are required to wear a cloth face covering while at work as an additional measure to help “flatten the curve” in the San Diego region.

As of May 1, San Diego County requires everyone in the county to wear face coverings in many public settings. The coverings help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are part of our path to reopening San Diego. See full health order here.