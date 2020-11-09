San Diego County and Mexican Consulate to announce free COVID-19 testing plan

The opening at the Consulate will officially kick off a 14-day rotating program of COVID-19 testing in hard-hit communities.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County and Mexican Consulate will hold a media conference Friday to announce a free, no-appointment COVID-19 testing site at the downtown Consulate every Monday, starting Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The opening at the Consulate will officially kick off a 14-day rotating program of COVID-19 testing in hard-hit communities. Other locations will be announced with a full calendar expected within a week.



County officials said the media conference will highlight the San Diego County’s regional effort to expand novel coronavirus testing and outreach by working with trusted community partners and messengers.

The press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. with speakers including:

Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor, Fourth District, County Board of Supervisors

Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego

Nancy Maldonado, Executive Director of Chicano Federation, Catholic Diocese Representative

Nick Macchione, Agency Director, County Health & Human Services Agency

The Mexican Consulate will be first location to join regular two-week rotation of sites selected in partnership with community partners.