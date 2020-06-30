San Diego County announces new Fourth of July restrictions and enforcement plans

Law enforcement agencies plan to crack down to make sure holiday crowds are limited to household members only. It remains unclear how far that enforcement will go.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Fourth of July revelers are being advised to stay away from big parties this weekend, but on Monday, San Diego County health officials indicated beaches would likely remain open for the holiday.

Los Angeles County beaches will be closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend, and all fireworks displays will be banned in an effort to prevent large gatherings that could lead to the spread of the coronavirus, L.A. County officials announced. The announcement came on a day the county announced a single-day record 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 and warned that spiking numbers of cases could soon overwhelm area hospitals.

New closures were also announced in Arizona as the state continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases.

San Diego law enforcement agencies plan to crack down to make sure holiday crowds are limited to household members only. It remains unclear how far that enforcement will go.

“We’re going to reach out to the cities and assess their level of comfort and being able to enforce the physical distancing requirement at the beaches,” said San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

“There are numerous reports of gatherings at people’s homes and backyards resulting in COVID-19 outbreaks. No BBQ is worth that. Please limit outdoor celebrations to only members of your household,” said San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox.

Health officials are also worried about out of town visitors. New numbers show 16 people from Arizona have tested positive for coronavirus while in San Diego.

Seven of them in the last week alone.

“I kind of feel like Fourth of July is canceled this year,” said Jimmy Delarosa who was practicing his breakdancing moves in La Jolla Shores Monday.

Delarosa thought he would at the very least be able to entertain on the Venice boardwalk.

“Well I guess I’m not doing anything for Fourth of July,” he said.

San Diego region bars, wineries and breweries without a license to serve food will need to close to prevent community outbreaks of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Monday.

Starting July 1, these establishments must close their doors until further notice.