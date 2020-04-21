SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday afternoon on whether to approve $5 million for a no-to-low interest loan program to help small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Supervisors Jim Desmond and Dianne Jacob will seek the Board of Supervisors' approval for the loan program, which would "cushion small business losses related to coronavirus" according to Miles Himmel, Desmond's communications director.

If approved, businesses in the county’s unincorporated area with 50 or fewer employees could seek loans of up to $50,000 each.

Himmel said the San Diego Foundation would oversee the county contribution fund. According to the proposal, the San Diego Foundation would ensure all loans funded are covered by the State of California Small Business Loan Guarantee Program or a comparable program. Additionally, the San Diego Foundation would return at least 95% on defaulted loans and 100% on loans that are paid off no later than 30 months after the county contribution is distributed, minus any agreed upon administrative costs and fees.

"It is imperative to keep our businesses afloat during this crisis to ensure a swift path to economic recovery when the health order is lifted," Desmond and Jacob said.

Desmond set up a questionnaire asking businesses what they’re willing to do to open back up. Stores, bars, and restaurants have been closed for weeks, with no known date to reopen. As of Monday, 400 people have responded.

Desmond asked business owners what they're willing to do in order to reopen. These ideas included requiring customers to wear masks, taking people's temperatures, and limiting hours if needed.

