San Diego County Board of Supervisors plan to help families of essential workers

SAN DIEGO — The County Board of Supervisors will consider taking action Tuesday to help out the families of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes a day after a caravan of county employees called for hazard pay and safer working conditions.

The Board of Supervisors will consider policies authored by Supervisor Fletcher to grant hazard pay to front-line County employees, and make $5 million available for childcare vouchers for essential workers.

Supervisor Fletcher hosted a virtual press conference on Monday to discuss the policy proposals.

"Some professions during this global pandemic have the difficult responsibility of running towards the sound of danger, and our frontline and essential workers are those people," said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Co-chair of the County's COVID-19 Subcommittee. "To reward their selflessness the hazard pay and emergency child care voucher policies provide them with more financial support for their courage and sacrifice as they help us battle this public health crisis."



Since March 19, about 7,500 San Diego County employees are deemed essential workers. These jobs include public health nurses, probation officers, deputy sheriffs, home healthcare, behavioral healthcare, eligibility services staff.

Supervisor Fletcher said he is proposing a three tier, percentage increase, and select monthly reimbursements for these workers who are on the front line every day.

Tier 1: A 5% salary increase for County employees who are working directly with COVID-19 positive individuals and PUIs.

Tier 2: A 3% salary increase for County employees who are engaging the public and/or clients and could be interacting with COVID-19 positive individuals or PUIs.

Tier 3: A 2% salary increase for County employees who are being required to report to work and are at risk of exposure due to interaction with coworkers.

Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds (CARES ACT) would be used for the hazard pay and would be effective retroactively from March 19 until December 31, 2020, or once the State stay at home orders are lifted.