San Diego County Board of Supervisors to vote on $6.4 billion budget

The 2020-21 budget addresses COVID-19, the economic crisis and calls for social justice and racial equality.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The $6.4 billion recommended budget for fiscal year 2020-21 will go before the Board of Supervisors for deliberations and adoption starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The budget addresses COVID-19, the economic crisis and calls for social justice and racial equality.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, after listening to input from the 16 community organizations that represents the Invest In San Diego Families Coalition and others, is making recommended changes to the $6.4 billion County of San Diego budget.

Supervisor Fletcher will hold a media conference at 10:30 a.m. at the County Administration Center.

With the support of the community, Supervisor Fletcher has proposed funding adjustments for the following:

Enterprise-wide translation of public facing county materials ($5 million)

Internet access for low-income families for distance learning ($10 million)

Income replacement stipend for essential workers ($2 million)

Rental assistance ($24 million)

Expand legal support for fair housing practices ($1 million)

Mental health, substance misuse and care coordination services ($5.4 million)

Pilot program to waive fees for residential wind projects, EV charging systems, energy storage and upgrade ($620,000)

Air quality monitors, purifiers, and data analysis ($550,000)

Weatherization program ($200,000)

Green street master plan for public and private infrastructure ($500,000)

On Monday, San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer joined Supervisor Fletcher at a media conference to seek an adjustment to the 2020-21 county budget to provide on-site behavioral health and care coordination services for hundreds of San Diegans who experienced homelessness.

If approved, the funds will help support efforts to purchase hotels and convert them into permanent housing for San Diegans currently being served at Operation Shelter to Home at the San Diego Convention Center.

The Board will also consider more than $181 million in additional proposals through change letters that have been submitted since the release of the recommended budget.