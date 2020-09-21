We Mean Business | San Diego businesses rally to remain open regardless of county's tier

The coalition argues that Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plans are unrealistic and that the color-coded metrics are flawed.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — The We Mean Business coalition will host a rally Monday to urge the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to initiate legal action against the state to "take control of San Diego and create a real plan to reopen San Diego."

The rally is planned for 4 p.m. outside of the County Administration Building at 1600 Pacific Coast Highway. The County Board of Supervisors is expected to meet in a closed-door session at 5 p.m. to discuss possible legal action against the state and other alternatives.

The group rallying claims Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plans are unrealistic and that the color-coded metrics are flawed. Many businesses across the county could be closed down for a third time if the county is moved to the restrictive purple tier on Tuesday.

The group said that it supports the San Diego County leaders taking control and coming up with a plan that works specifically for San Diego that includes safety measures prescribed by the county health advisors.

