Last week, San Diego County health officials began sharing more detailed information about confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 . Each day the county has been providing an update with the number of cases broken down by age and gender – they have now added daily tables breaking the cases down by zip code and city to their monitoring page.

As of data released April 1, 2020, there are 849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County and there have been 15 deaths.

Below is an interactive map of the current cases as they break down by zip code and city of a person’s residence, which may not be the location of their exposure. The data is preliminary and subject to change according to the County of San Diego, Health and Human Services Agency, Public Health Services, Epidemiology and Immunization Services Branch which prepares the information.

Red pins show the data by zip code; blue circles show the data by city.

San Diego County Data through 3/31/2020, updated 4/01/2020

Note that as more information may become available as individual case investigations are completed causing changes to the data

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.





