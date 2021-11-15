Where San Diego County stands fighting COVID-19

Health officials report COVID is by far the leading cause of death when compared to other causes of death over four years.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials say we're doing very well when it comes to COVID vaccination rates. Leaders hope by getting everyone who's fully vaccinated their booster shot they can avoid a spike in cases during the holidays.

The county reports 81.7% of eligible San Diego County residents are partially vaccinated and almost 73.8% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“These numbers are really incredible,” said Jennifer Tuteur, M.D., San Diego County Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

However, there is a concern for certain ethnic groups and ages.

“We are seeing a lag in the overall percentages in Latino and Hispanic 5 to 11 year-olds as well as African Americans 5 to 11 year-olds,” said Tuteur.

During the COVID Response and Recovery Committee meeting Monday, Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera, who represents City Heights and neighboring communities mentioned he received his booster at a community event.

“Seems like a great way to increase access. Can you talk about any recommendations or anything else we can do to remove barriers to vaccinations and boosters?” said Elo-Rivera.

Tuteur recommended the city works with partners on outreach.

“Really still needing to make sure that we get the message out and listen to concerns and answers concerns,” said Tuteur.

The county wants people to know that vaccines work. The latest numbers show case rates among non-fully vaccinated are three times higher than fully vaccinated and even higher for hospitalizations.

“Twelve times more likely you will be hospitalized with COVID in San Diego if you are not vaccinated,” said Tuteur.

And in one year COVID by far is the leading cause of death in the county.

“One year of COVID deaths is more than in the last five years of heart attacks,” said Tuteur.

There was the August spike and now the county reports we are in a high plateau with 529 cases reported on Friday.

“We are not out of this yet but we can see that we are definitely close to getting this done,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, City of San Diego.

The mayor said we can't become complacent, vaccinated or not.

“Hope that folks will take proper precautions. First, the most important is to get vaccinated or for many to get their booster shot. I am getting mine very soon and I can't wait,” said Gloria.

Local nonprofits also gave their update on COVID's impact on food insecurity, Alzheimer's care and homelessness and said there's still a continued need for support.

The county is encouraging when you get your booster to also get your flu shot.

For COVID information including testing and vaccines click here.