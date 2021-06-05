San Diego County begins offering evening hours at 3 vaccination sites

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials plan to give an update on the response to COVID-19 on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The update will be live-streamed on this page.



Three COVID-19 vaccination sites in north, east and south San Diego County will start offering evening hours starting Thursday.



The three clinics will be administering Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people with and without appointments. People are welcome to drop in for a first dose or a second dose to a dose received elsewhere.



"With 1.5 million San Diegans now having received at least one dose of vaccine, and with vaccination sites more widespread, we are able to improve convenience," Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said when the extension was announced this week. "By offering evening hours, the county is providing the public even more options to help get us to herd immunity and back to the things we love."



The sites offering doses from 1 to 8 p.m. will be:



-- Oceanside: Sunday to Thursday at North Coastal Live Well Health Center, 1701 Mission Ave.;



-- Chula Vista: Sunday to Thursday at South Region Live Well Center at Chula Vista, 690 Oxford St.; and



-- El Cajon: Tuesday to Saturday at East Public Health Center, 367 N. Magnolia Ave.



Wednesday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 277,097 cases and 3,716 deaths.



Hospitalizations among people diagnosed with COVID-19 decreased by one from Tuesday's figures to 155 people. Of those, 42 are in intensive care units, unchanged from Tuesday. There were 52 staffed, available ICU beds in the county.



Of 17,363 tests reported Wednesday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 1.4%.



A total of 3,086,545 doses of coronavirus vaccines have arrived in the county, with 2,847,132 administered.



A total of 1,508,825 people have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 74.8% toward reaching the county's goal of vaccinating 75% of San Diego County residents 16 and older, or 2,017,011 people.



A total of 1,096,519 -- or 54.4% of the county's goal -- of the 16-or- older age cohort are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Wooten told supervisors Tuesday that 83% of county residents 65 or older have gotten as least one dose of the vaccine.