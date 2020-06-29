San Diego County to close all bars, wineries and breweries countywide as COVID-19 cases rise

Separately, there have been confirmed cases of people from other areas bringing COVID-19 into San Diego County and testing positive. According to Dr. McDonald, 16 Arizona residents - seven in the last week - have tested positive for COVID-19 while in San diego County. Additionally, 303 Imperial County residents - 61 in the last week - have tested positive in San Diego County.



On Friday, the county reported 440 new cases, the highest number until Sunday. The day before, the county reported 436 new cases.



The death reported Sunday was of a woman who was in her early 60s, officials said. The woman had one or more underlying health conditions.



The county recorded 8,301 tests Saturday and 6% were positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 3.9%.



As of Sunday, 1,747 (13.1%) cases have required hospitalization and 479 (3.6%) of all cases had to be admitted to an intensive care unit.



In the past seven days, eight community outbreaks were identified, two more than Saturday, officials said. The number of community outbreaks is above the "trigger" of seven in seven days.



Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said a significant spike in cases could be traced to the periods following restaurants opening, churches allowing services, and the mass protests calling for police reform.



Wooten, suggesting how long the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the region, said it may not be safe for people to have gatherings at their homes "until sometime next year."



Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered all bars to close in seven counties, including Los Angeles County, and recommended that eight other counties close their bars as well to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus.



The eight other counties included Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.



San Diego County was not included in either list.



The historic Hotel del Coronado reopened Friday after shuttering for the first time in its history.



It will be open at reduced capacity and with fewer amenities.



CVS Health opened no-cost testing sites Friday at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thrus in San Diego County. Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.



Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment here.



The testing sites are located at these CVS pharmacies:



-- 1810 Main St., Ramona;



-- 6265 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego; and



-- 800 Palm Ave., Imperial Beach.