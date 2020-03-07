San Diego County allowed to keep beaches open over 4th of July weekend, but state beach parking lots closed

Officials warn that more people, including visitors from outside the county, could flock to city beaches this weekend.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — To minimize crowds at state beaches and to slow the spread of COVID-19, California has closed all state beach parking lots in Southern California for the 4th of July weekend beginning Friday, July 3 through Sunday, July 5.

The city of Oceanside closed its beach lots as well.

"It is the busiest weekend of the year, so it is going to be a big impact," said Mike Barnett, Undersheriff of San Diego County.

Since it will be harder to access state beaches without a parking lot, there is a concern that more people will be crowding city beaches, including those who live in counties where beaches are closed.

"I'm certainly concerned," said Barnett. "I think San Diego should be concerned. We are surrounded between Mexico, Imperial, Riverside County, Orange, Los Angeles - places that have a much worse problem than we have and our problem is pretty bad. So, I hope people stay home and stay safe."

If you chose to head to the beach, here's what you need to know.

Wear a face covering when in crowded areas.

"Any time you are within six feet of someone not of your household, you should wear a face mask - so really that's any time you are in public," said Barnett.

Only gather with members of your household.

Lifeguards will be focusing on water safety, so deputies will help enforce the health orders.

"When we have to enforce, we will enforce," said Barnett. "Deputies have that discretion. They don't want to do that because these are normally law-abiding people. We don't want to be criminalizing normal activities, but there is a heath order for a good reason and enforcement is a part of that."