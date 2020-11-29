San Diego County issues public health advisory over COVID-19 outbreak

The county says any person who attended indoor services and events at Awaken Church between November 15, 2020 to November 22, 2020, should quarantine for 14 days.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency Public Health Department is advising the public of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Any person who attended indoor services and events at Awaken Church at 7620 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA, 92111, between November 15, 2020 to November 22, 2020, should quarantine for 14 days following their last date of exposure and watch for symptoms.

Anyone exposed should also be tested for COVID-19. No-cost testing locations can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting the County’s coronavirus website – coronavirus-sd.com.

It is determined that this notification is necessary to prevent the spread and occurrence of additional cases. Public notifications of COVID-19 disease outbreak locations are rare because:

Public health investigators are generally able to identify exposed individuals.

Public health investigators are able to ensure appropriate measures are taken at the outbreak locations to prevent additional spread.

In this case, public health has been unable to identify and notify all of those exposed.

All members of the public should wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Also people should avoid large gatherings. No more than three households are recommended for outdoor gatherings and gatherings indoors are prohibited for counties in the purple tier. All of these practices help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect individuals from getting the virus.