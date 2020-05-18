San Diego County Board of Supervisors to review plan for accelerated Phase 2 reopening

County of San Diego cases of COVID-19 are at 5,946 with 211 reported deaths.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County of San Diego officials announced an additional 110 cases of COVID-19 and two additional reported deaths Monday bringing the local totals to 5,946 and 211 respectively.

San Diego Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox said the board will discuss plans to reopen additional businesses in the region at Tuesday's meeting following Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement Monday that many California counties have the health data and plans necessary to further reopen their economies. Cox said the board will get a report from county staff on where the region is in the fight against the novel coronavirus and the governor's latest updates.

"I don't want to jump ahead of our staff report, but I have to tell you, I'm very optimistic," Cox said.

According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer, San Diego is among those who can consider an "accelerated phase 2 reopening" and said a plan for that would be submitted to the board of supervisors Monday night.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that in looking at the lessons of history and looking at other places worldwide, it is important that reopening be done in a thoughtful way so as not to trigger a second wave of infections.

"We strive to strike the very difficult balance of the dangers of coronavirus and the negative and very real impacts on our economy and our way of life," said Fletcher.

The supervisor said that if San Diego County is allowed to move forward it could be "very rapidly." The major entities under consideration for reopening as part of an accelerated phase 2 are in-person dining and in-person retail.

Fletcher said that in addition to those reopenings being a possibility in the coming days, the governor eluded to stage 3 of reopening coming in early June. Hair salons, counseling, sporting activities, and church services are among the businesses and services Governor Newsom mentioned Monday that could be reopened in the coming weeks, Fletcher said.

BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.