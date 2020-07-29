San Diego County officials zero in on Pacific Beach as COVID cases surge

As of Tuesday, PB recorded 438 coronavirus cases - not as many as some south San Diego cities, but more than double the number of cases the region saw last month.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s been two weeks since the governor ordered bars to shut down across the state. But county health officials pointed to Pacific Beach bars this week as one reason for the region's surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I feel like people aren’t wearing masks outside,” said Charlie Marks.

Marks said he’s just not worried about the increase in cases.

“You know as long as you’re outside at the beach, I don’t see any harm,” he said.

But the county health officer said that mindset needs a reset.

“We can talk about best practices all day but until individuals support those behaviors we will continue to see our numbers increase,” said Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten.

As of Tuesday, Pacific Beach recorded 438 coronavirus cases. That’s not nearly as many as some south San Diego cities. But it’s more than double the number of cases this region saw this time last month. And the surge is troubling enough for health officials to label PB a “hotspot.”

“I think it’s probably obvious. I mean it’s just a bunch of young people probably not being as careful as they should,” said soccer dad Mark Vaden.

It’s made the job harder for officials at “Discover Pacific Beach,” the local business improvement district.

“It’s frustrating to see people not adhering to the public health orders,” said Executive Director Sara Berns.

Berns said businesses are doing their best to make sure they’re following regulations. But then there’s the reality.

“It’s not surprising to us that restaurants and bars are showing outbreaks because that’s where people are taking masks off to eat drink and socialize. It’s kind of the only place to go,” she said.

In May, the county shut down PB’s crowded “El Prez,” blasting the bar and restaurant for “blatant non-compliance.”

But even with bars officially closed, officials are still urging the “younger population” to follow the face-covering and social distancing rules