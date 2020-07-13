San Diego County coronavirus cases surpass 20K, officials adjusting testing approach

Officials said they will be adjusting how testing is done in San Diego County prioritizing those with COVID-19 infection symptoms and high-risk groups.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County health officials reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing the county's total to 20,348. There were no additional deaths reported with the death toll remaining at 422 locally.

Officials also said they will be adjusting the manner in which testing is done in San Diego County. Nick Macchione, the director of San Diego's Health and Human Services Agency said the county is partnering with a local company called Helix for additional testing.

Macchione said there is a shortage of tests nationally but said the partnership with Helix will help San Diego County combat that. He said the renewed focus for testing include prioritizing those with COVID-19 infection symptoms and high-risk groups including:

Healthcare workers, first responders, other social service employees and those in essential jobs

Older adults

People with chronic medical conditions

People living in residential or group settings, such as long-term care facilities or shelters

People exposed to infected individuals in places where COVID-19 risk is high





This story will be updated in full shortly.

County of San Diego officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Speakers at the briefing are slated to be:

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

The briefing comes just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor operations at gyms, hair salons, houses of worship, personal-care services, malls and non-critical office settings citing rising rates of positive COVID-19 cases and jumps in hospitalizations.

The order affects all 30 counties on the state's pandemic monitoring list -- including San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.

The state has been seeing record numbers of infections in recent days, along with increasing hospitalizations. As of Monday, Newsom said 6,485 were hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus. The seven-day rolling average of people testing positive for the virus was 7.7%, Newsom said.

California confirmed 8,358 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. Hospitalizations have increased 28% over the past two weeks, according to the Associated Press.

There were 19,929 cases of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County and 422 reported deaths as of Sunday. Officials will provide updated numbers at Monday’s briefing.

Also on Monday, San Diego Unified School District announced campuses will remain closed when the district resumes classes Aug. 31, with all courses remaining online only. The district made the announcement through a joint statement from San Diego Unified and Los Angeles Unified school districts.