SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health and elected officials provided their daily update on coronavirus and sharing updated statistics on local cases along with resources for older adults in the county. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher encouraged locals to reach out to seniors in their life to check on them, offer support and connect them with services offered by the county.

San Diego Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox shared the following websites and phone numbers to help older adults and seniors in San Diego:

San Diego County Aging & Independence Services can be found online here or by calling 800-339-4661. This number can also be reached 24/7 to report suspected instances of elder or dependent abuse.

LiveWellSD.org offers resources for all ages including tips for physical fitness for older adults.

Officials also announced there are now 1,404 cases of COVID-19 in San Diego and there have been 19 deaths with no additional deaths reported since Sunday.

Supervisor Fletcher said the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting remotely on Tuesday. He highlighted two agenda items the board will be considering.

The first is a $25-million behavioral health impact fund that was being worked on before the coronavirus outbreak, according to Fletcher. The fund would utilize money currently tied up in a lawsuit and use it to increase behavioral services. If approved the money would be available to service providers of drug and alcohol treatment, and mental health services to assist with purchasing, renovating or expanding a building.

"Given the duration and lasting impacts of the coronavirus, this is incredibly timely now in that it could provide an opportunity for an increased level of services," said Fletcher.

The second item Fletcher highlighted that the board will consider Tuesday is the appropriation of $500,000 in direct contributions to nonprofits that are ensuring food security for San Diego County residents in need.

Fletcher continued to encourage residents to visit coronavirus-sd.com/pledge to take the Stay at Home pledge. He shared a social post by the San Diego Padres' Swingin' Friar highlighting some of the ways locals are promoting the pledge.

------------------------------------

