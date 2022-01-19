San Diego County receives N95 masks for teachers and students

On Wednesday, students at the school had the option of coming home with two free N95 masks provided by the state.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — COVID-19 is hitting students at schools across our county hard.

“So hard,” said parent Leanne Vennemeyer. “I think we had 850 kids quarantine in the district yesterday.”

Vennemeyer has three children at San Diegito Academy.

On Wednesday, students at the school had the option of coming home with two free N95 masks provided by the state.

The superintendent telling them in a statement:

“These masks are being provided for voluntary use. Students are not required to accept the masks; however, if they do we ask that they use them.”



Stacy Brandt with the County Office of Education clarified the policy.

“Students are required to wear a mask, but at this point, not N95 masks,” Brandt said.

The County Office of Education is distributing the masks from the state to districts across the county. So far, they've received about two million of them. They’re expecting another six million soon.

So how many masks will each student get?

“It's up to the districts how they determine to distribute them,” Brandt said. “But with the full allotment, there would be enough to give 10 to every student and staff member in the local school districts.”



The masks being distributed to students and staff have straps that go over your head, not around the ears.

Many say these masks are not nearly as comfortable. So will the students wear them?

“You can lead a horse to water…,” Vennemeyer said. “They're all wearing masks. They're really good about it. These students are really good about wearing masks in general. Will they wear the N95 that goes over their head? Honestly, I doubt it.”

With that being said, she appreciates the effort. Not only to try and slow the virus’ spread, keeping people out of hospitals, but also to keep kids in school.

“For the mental health alone - we need our kids in school if we can do it.”