San Diego County reports 1,030 new positive COVID-19 cases over weekend

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County health officials reported 1,030 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the region's total to 16,726.



There were no deaths reported Saturday or Sunday and the region's total remains at 387, health officials said.



On Friday, 468 new cases were reported and another 562 were reported Saturday. On Saturday, 8,095 tests were reported and 7% were positive new cases. County health officials reported 7,321 tests on Friday, with 6% as positive new cases.



The county's 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 5.6%.



As of Saturday, cases requiring hospitalization totaled 1,899 and hospitalized cases admitted to an intensive care unit totaled 510.



Two new community outbreaks were reported Friday and one on Saturday. All three were restaurants.



In the past seven days, 22 community setting outbreaks were identified, the county said. The number of new outbreaks is above the trigger of seven in seven days. A community setting is defined as three or more COVID- 19 cases in a setting and different households.



San Diego County has become the final county in Southern California to be placed on the state's monitoring list after it saw a steady rise in daily coronavirus cases, which could lead to closures or new business restrictions.



Potential restrictions follow the county's self-imposed closure of bars and a newly instituted 10 p.m. curfew for local eateries.



County health officials said the rate of COVID-19 cases in the region surpassed the state's threshold of no more than 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents. The county reported a rate of 112.8 positive cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, a number that increased from 103.8 per 100,000 just three days prior.