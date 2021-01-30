San Diego County reports 1,670 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

ICU admissions dip below 400, hospitalizations continue to downgrade while daily deaths continue in double digits

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus surge in San Diego County is slowly cooling off, with hospitalizations hitting a new low for the year and a case rate that continues to trend downward.

On Friday, the County reported 1,670 new coronavirus cases. This is 6% of 28,595 tests.

Percentage positive rates in the County are slowly going down from the surge's peak more than two weeks ago.

The number of coronavirus patients in the hospital dipped below 1,400 for the first time since the holiday season. 1,391 patients were in the hospital as of Friday, with 396 patients in the ICU, the lowest count since January 4.

693 total beds are in use throughout San Diego County, meaning there's around 13% of bed space remaining.

11 community outbreaks were reportedly identified today with 256 COVID-19 cases linked back to them. This makes 59 community outbreaks identified within the last seven days.

37 San Diegans were reported dead from coronavirus on Friday. This makes 227 deaths reported in the last 6 days.

279 people were reported dead from January 16 to January 22. This was the deadliest week on-record for the entire pandemic.

979 San Diegans were reported dead from January 2 to January 28. This means 38 percent of all deaths from the start of the pandemic happened in the month of January.

Friday was the 60th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases. This brings the total number of cases to 234,640. The total number of deaths is now 2,571.

Dr. Eric McDonald, San Diego County's medical director of epidemiology, said 109 local COVID-19 cases were confirmed to be of the 'UK variant.' 44 cases are probable to be linked to the highly contagious variant.

"That variant is in the community, it's circulating to some extent," Dr. McDonald said during a Thursday media briefing.

One San Diegan is confirmed dead from the new variant. A 71-year-old male, who was a household contact from another case of the UK variant.

First death from 'UK' strain in San Diego County yesterday.



Dr. Eric Mcdonald... is updated the situation.



109 confirmed variant cases and 44 linked cases(known to have covid and suspected UK variant positive)



1-2 percent of all cases that are out there currently — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) January 28, 2021

On the vaccination front, 269,218 San Diegans have been administered at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Thursday. 45,187 have received the second dose, ensuring the strongest immunity from the virus.

1.6% of all San Diego County is fully vaccinated, according to the County vaccination dashboard.

On Sunday, January 31, a third vaccination super site will be open on the campus of CSU San Marcos. Appointments can be scheduled here as soon as Saturday. You are required to have an appointment at every San Diego County vaccine super station.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said during a Thursday media briefing that a fourth vaccine super site is set to open next week, but did not name a location.