San Diego County reports 3,432 cases of COVID-19 with 120 deaths

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the local stay-at-home order which was set to expire April 30 will be extended indefinitely.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County officials on Wednesday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total cases to 3,432 with 120 deaths.

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. said the local stay-at-home order which was set to expire April 30 will be extended indefinitely. San Diego Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox noted that county's cannot ease restrictions ahead of the state and must adhere to guidance from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

"In terms of the extension of the current health office's [stay-at-home] order, we will be extending that indefinitely," said Dr. Wooten. "In terms of opening up, as you heard from [Governor Newsom on Tuesday], any jurisdiction opening up is contingent upon the guidance and direction from the governor of California. We cannot open back up until the state gives the green light to do so."

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said officials would like to lift, in part, current countywide restrictions on parks and recreational activities allowed in them. Fletcher said an announcement would likely come Thursday on easing restrictions in partnership with local jurisdictions.

Fletcher also said he and supervisor Cox will be drafting a letter for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to consider next week outlining safety guidelines for businesses to be prepared to meet once they re-open. He said they hope to offer protocols for all businesses including guidance on face coverings, onsite health screenings and temperature taking, telecommuting when possible, handwashing and hygiene, designating staff as health liaisons, and other measures.



BACKGROUND

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, as with any other respiratory illness:

Know how it spreads

There is no vaccine

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus

It is thought to spread mainly from person-person between people in close contact

And believed to be spread by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes

Protect yourself

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

If soap and water aren't available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Put distance between yourselves and others

Protect others

Stay home when you are sick

Wear a facemask if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

If you don't have tissue, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow

Immediately wash your hands after coughing and sneezing

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

You can find information on disinfecting and cleaning on the CDC's How to Protect Yourself page.

The California Department of Public Health has issued guidance on the use of cloth face coverings to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The County of San Diego has made face coverings mandatory for those working with the public including grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and similar businesses.