San Diego County reports 4,020 COVID-19 cases with 144 deaths

County officials said they expect for San Diego to be able to join the state in reopening more industries and businesses starting later this week.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Update: On Monday, San Diego County reported 93 additional cases of COVID-19 since Sunday bringing the total to 4,020 cases and five additional deaths bringing the total to 144 reported deaths.

County of San Diego officials will provide an update on COVID-19 in San Diego at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The media briefing will be streamed live on this page and across News 8's social media pages.

Speakers at Wednesday's briefing are slated to be:

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County Public Health Officer

There were 3,927 cases of the novel coronavirus in San Diego County and 139 reported deaths as of Sunday. Officials will provide updated numbers at Monday’s briefing.

Monday's briefing could include information on the next phase of reopening businesses in the county. Earlier in the day, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will release guidelines Thursday for phase two of reopening.

Local health officials and county supervisors must approve the plans so additional areas can move on to phase two, according to Newsom.

California Department of Public Health Director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell said she hopes specific industries, like manufacturing, can reopen with modifications starting Friday, May 8.

