San Diego County reports first pediatric COVID-19 death

SAN DIEGO — The County Health and Human Services Agency is marking another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic , reporting the first local pediatric death. The deceased was a 10-year-old boy with underlying medical conditions.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this child,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “This boy’s death is a somber reminder that this pandemic impacts everyone in our community, regardless of their age, and we must do everything we can to protect each other and slow the spread of the virus.”