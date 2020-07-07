San Diego County rolls back reopenings, what happens next?

News 8 answers some of the common questions being asked about indoor activities being shuttered and when and how they may reopen.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — State health officials ordered San Diego County to suspend many indoor activities at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday amid rising coronavirus cases. The county was placed on a state “watch list” on July 3 after it reported three days with more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks.

“These numbers are much higher than were previously expected even though we expected the numbers to increase,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H, the county’s public health officer.

The adjusted public health orders will result in the shutting down of the following indoor activities:

Dine-in eating

Museums

Indoor zoo buildings

Movie theaters

Indoor entertainment centers including bowling alleys

Card rooms

San Diego is the 23rd county in the state to suspend these activities. It was the only county in Southern California allowed to keep them open during Fourth of July weekend because the increase occurred just before the trigger requiring a suspension was activated.

“These are not decisions that anyone takes lightly and they’re not decisions that are undertaken not understanding the very difficult strains and stresses [business owners] are under. They are decisions that are put in place and designed in order to slow the spread,” said County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher.

Restaurants and establishments serving food can still seat customers at outdoor tables until 10 p.m. Takeout service is permitted 24 hours a day.

The new health orders came as officials reported 274 new cases Monday, the fewest reported since June 22. The number of COVID-19 cases reported locally since the pandemic began is now 17,000, and the number of deaths remains the same at 387.



Of the 7,667 tests reported Monday, 4% returned positive. The county's 14-day average of daily positive tests is 5.3%.



Dr. Wooten said more bad news is likely coming.



"Deaths lag behind hospitalizations, which lag behind cases," she said, comparing the pattern to what health officials see with seasonal influenza.

The suspended reopening will continue for at least three weeks but could last longer if the number of cases continues to increase.

See below for commonly asked COVID-19 questions and their answers:

Why were these industries in San Diego selected to close?

The state required the health officer to close certain industries based on data of where people are getting sick. San Diego restaurants and bars have been the source in an overwhelming number of community outbreaks.

There were 21 confirmed community outbreaks between June 30 and July 5. Fourteen of which were at a facilities classified as a restaurant/bar. Three occurred in a grocery setting, and one each occurred a healthcare facility, a restaurant, private residence and a business.

What metric will be used to reopen the suspended industries?

The county has 13 triggers that can force a change in the health order. The latest changes were prompted because of the rate of cases, or Trigger #1 on the county’s dashboard.

The state requires San Diego County, based on its population, to have fewer than 100 cases for every 100,000 residents during a rolling 14-day period. On June 30, we had 103.8 cases. On July 6, we had 136 cases.

Aren’t more cases just a result of more testing?

In addition to the case rate, the state requires counties to perform more than 150 tests for every 100,000 people during a rolling 7-day period. The county has exceeded this metric in accordance with its own goals of expanding testing capacity. On June 30, an average of 191 people were tested. On July 6, an average of 220.2 people were tested.

Why don’t gyms, spas, salons or other indoor businesses in San Diego have to close?

As of July 6, no community outbreak has occurred in the county’s gyms, spas or salons. An outbreak is defined as three or more non-household cases occurring in a defined setting.

“Most of our community setting outbreaks have been in restaurants so that's where the focus is,” said Wooten. “We're following the evidence and the science."

The public health officer suggested hygiene practices and other precautions taken by these businesses have been sufficient at preventing the spread. However, the health order can be modified in the future if trends change.

How is the increase in positive cases affecting the rate of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths?

Most of these are lagging indicators and may not be reflected for the next few days and weeks. The disease is particularly prevalent among people under the age of 40, who are least likely to suffer the most severe symptoms. On June 21, there were 326 people occupying hospital beds with coronavirus, including 152 in the ICU. On July 5, two weeks later, there were 441 coronavirus patients, including 174 in the ICU.

When will San Diego businesses closed by this order reopen?

The state requires them to close for at least three weeks. San Diego County can look at what happens in other parts of the state that were forced to close earlier as it gets closer to the end of the period to see if the state will use new criteria to reopen some or all of the now-closed industries.

Why can casinos in San Diego County stay open while cardrooms must close?

Casinos are located on sovereign land. The county is working with the various tribal nations to monitor and test. Wooten and other county leaders previously opposed casinos from reopening in May, but could only offer guidance and advice.

The state says zoos must close. How does this affect the San Diego Zoo?

County officials said the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park will remain open. However, indoor portions will be closed in accordance with the revised health order.

How many cases have been asymptomatic?