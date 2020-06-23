San Diego County seeing new COVID-19 cases in young adults, community outbreaks

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County reported an additional 600 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing the total number up to 11,096. The percentage of positive cases relative to the number of tests performed was an average of 6% for each weekend day.



Health officials are investigating 10 community outbreaks, which should trigger a pause in the reopening since that number is greater than even, but some of the data is based on old test results that only recently made its way back to the county.



Tracers found no commonality between the locations. The three new outbreaks announced Monday occurred at a restaurant, a manufacturer and a construction company. None of the 10 total outbreaks had more than 10 cases associated with each setting.



The county had warned additional cases were likely as more businesses reopen. Many of the new cases occurred in residents 40 years old or younger, who are most likely to survive coronavirus.



“We’re seeing cases in our younger population who have more of a tendency to feel invincible. Now, more than ever, it is vital we take precautions,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer.



Many of the new cases were reported in the county’s largest population centers. However, Fallbrook reported a 43% increase in total cases between June 13 and June 20 - the most of any community. Solana Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway and Vista also saw cases increase above the county average.



Hard-hit South Bay communities continued adding cases, but were generally at or below the county average.



“We're certainly seeing an increase in the southern part of the county compared to the rest of the county. That trend continues,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, Director of Epidemiology and Immunization Services for the county.