San Diego County supervisors meet for second time about legal action against state over coronavirus tiers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors were meeting in a closed session that got underway at 5 p.m. Monday to consider taking legal action against the state to prevent potentially sliding back into the most restrictive tier on Tuesday.



The board first met Thursday night to discuss their options after Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a county effort Wednesday to discount the more than 700 positive tests recorded by San Diego State University since the semester began.



The supervisors did not make a decision on taking legal action against the state in their meeting Thursday, but Supervisor Greg Cox said the board will meet in closed-session Monday after receiving more information, "to consider any further actions."



County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was vague about the closed meeting Thursday, but urged caution.



"In general, I believe we should be fighting COVID-19 and not the state of California," he said. "We do not yet know what our case rate will be next Tuesday and will have to evaluate that number in order to understand any possible impact."

Earlier Monday, Fletcher along with medical professionals, scientists, and community leaders held a media conference to address the battle against COVID-19.

Fletcher said now is the time to battle COVID-19, not each other. Fletcher urged residents to focus on fighting COVID-19 rather than the business restrictions imposed by the ongoing pandemic.

"The reopening of businesses should not be pitted against keeping our residents safe. The most immediate threat to the viability of our businesses, our kid’s education, our people and our way of life as San Diegans is this deadly virus. If we allow the virus to become stronger, more powerful, then we all lose. COVID is the enemy. San Diegans need to be safe, be strong and beat COVID," Fletcher said.

San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar released the following statement Monday in response to Supervisor Fletcher's media conference: