San Diego County supervisors to consider opening parks to worship and workouts

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Wednesday on a plan proposed by Supervisor Diane Jacob to allow the opening of the county’s parks to worship and workouts.



Jacob said her proposal will be a welcomed relief for houses of worship and gyms. Fitness centers were allowed to open up over a month ago, but by mid-July, indoor operations at gyms and fitness centers were closed. Businesses have been creative, using sidewalks, parking lots, even outdoor spaces at restaurants. Many businesses owners that spoke with News 8 said they hoped parks would open up as well so they could move their clients there.



If the Board approves this proposal, getting a permit to use public areas in parks would be free and business owners would go through a streamlined application process by the Department of Parks and Recreation.



Under the proposal, businesses will not be allowed to interfere with the park’s activities, infrastructure, environment or rules.



The San Diego Union-Tribune reports, the Parks and Recreation Department receives about $80,000 a year from places of worship and fitness businesses using park space, so if fees are waived they may not be bringing in much money. But Jacob said businesses that relocate to park spaces will still be required to pay for day-use parking and equipment rentals.



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-to-2 Tuesday to approve a plan that allows a 22-member "safe reopening compliance team" to crack down on businesses refusing to follow the county's public health order. The team will focus on three types of violators, starting with the most blatant cases such as those that fail to avoid mass gatherings. The county has allocated $1.8 million to pay for the extra staff for six months.



San Diego County health officials have reported 290 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths, which is among the lowest numbers in the past month. The cases reported Tuesday raise the county's total caseload to 30,516 and the number of fatalities to 568. However, the number of tests the county reported Tuesday is the fewest in more than a month with just 4,168 reported. Of those, 7% returned positive; above the county's rolling 14-day average of 5.4%.



The San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.