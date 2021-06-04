San Diego County to get updated case rate with chance for orange tier

Once the state hits 4 million doses in low-income areas, San Diego County’s case rate is low enough to be eligible for the orange tier.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego could find out as early as Tuesday whether the county could see more reopenings in the very near future. The state is expected to release an update on San Diego County’s case rate.

Currently the county’s adjusted case rate sits at 4.9 per 100,000, under the current guideline we would need to be under four for two weeks to move down. However, once the state hits 4 million vaccine doses in low-income areas, the orange tier threshold will jump up to 5.9 per 100,000. As of Monday night, the state only needed to administer 71,000 more shots to hit the 4 million mark.

When the county is able to move into the orange tier residents will see a big difference.

No capacity limit at stores or malls

Restaurants, museums, movies and churches can be at 50% capacity

Gyms can go up to 25% capacity

Bars that don’t serve food can open outdoors

During a tour of a vaccine facility in San Diego County, Governor Newsom said, “This county and this city is leading the way in the state of California in terms of doses administered, in terms of meeting not just the broad platitudes but rather the broad strokes on the issue of equity but actually manifesting them by getting into communities like this.”

Just last week the state changed the rules allowing indoor gatherings. California health officials announced changes Friday that will allow a resumption of indoor activities such as concerts, conferences and theater performances and a return of fans to indoor sporting events.

The rules, however, include strict capacity mandates based on counties' tier placement within the state's economic-reopening blueprint, along with requirements for attendees to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID- 19 tests.

The new rules will take effect April 15 -- subject to the approval of local health authorities, who are permitted in each county to impose stricter regulations than the state allows.

The State of California will update tier statuses around noon on Tuesday.