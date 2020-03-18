SAN DIEGO — A San Diego family who was stuck in Honduras after the country closed its borders is back home. Stephanie Warner and her husband, Russell, who live in Rancho Penasquitos, were able to get on a humanitarian private chartered plane, an expensive option.

Vice President Mike Pence says the US State Department is doing its best to get Americans home. He says, they’ve been able to help 3,000 Americans so far. If you need help go to step.state.gov

Original story:

Stephanie Warner and her husband, Russell, live in Rancho Penasquitos. They left for Honduras on March 10, but five days later, they were told they couldn’t leave the country. The Honduran president banned travel over fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Warner went to Honduras to celebrate Russell’s 40th birthday and to go Scooba diving in Roatan. Since Sunday, they’ve been trying to find a way to get home to their two small kids, 2 and 5 years old, who are with their grandparents.

The Warners were scheduled to come back home on Wednesday March 18, but as of right now, they don’t know when they will come home. News 8's Stella Escobedo spoke with the couple via video chat.

They’ve been in touch with their representative, Rep. Scott Peters, for help. News 8 reached out to the congressman's office.

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: VERIFY: A person can test positive twice for coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak adding to heartbreak of families who can't have funerals