San Diego's eviction moratorium up for review by City Council

SAN DIEGO — July 1 marks the due date for rent for many San Diegans, and it also marks the day where the city’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire.

The San Diego City Council has this issue on the docket for Tuesday’s meeting. Council President, Georgette Gomez is proposing extending the moratorium until September 30.

Under the moratorium, renters cannot be evicted if they notify their landlord in writing on or before the day the rent is due.

On Tuesday, the council is also taking action on a rent relief program that was established to hand out $15.1 million to renters impacted by COVID-19.

News 8 spoke with Council President Georgette Gomez on Monday. She said her office has experienced a flurry of calls during the pandemic, especially as the day rent is due get closer. Gomez said, “There is a lot of need out there, and we see the need extend higher during the end of the month when those bills are coming. People start getting extremely stressed.