San Diego extends outdoor business permits until summer 2021

SAN DIEGO — As the region threatens to slide into the dreaded purple tier of the state’s reopening plan, the City of San Diego has voted to extend outdoor permits for a long list of businesses far into next year.

Under the new city ordinance, any business in San Diego from spas to museums to houses of worship will be allowed to operate or apply for outdoor permits that are valid for the next 10months.

The city's Development Services Department said it has issued hundreds of outdoor business permits so far.

Most of them are for outdoor dining and they appear on the city's electronic map that tracks the businesses.

But as more permits are issued, the city said it expects to see a lot more activity on sidewalks and parking lots until the summer of 2021.

“We know it's hard for businesses right now so we don't want the city to also be a burden,” said Development Services Dept. Assistant Deputy Director Chris Larson.