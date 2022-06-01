San Diego Fire-Rescue Department battered by COVID cases, staff shortage

As of Thursday, 156 firefighters, 14 lifeguards and 14 civilians were in isolation because of COVID.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department is dealing with a massive staffing shortage due to COVID. This week the department was forced to take multiple engines and special units out of service, under an emergency brown-out, due to lack of personnel.

"We've never been this short-staffed as a result of an emergency," said Jesse Conner, President of the San Diego City Fire Fighters, I.A.F.F. Local 145.

As COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire, the department remained in an emergency brown-out, which means a reduction in engines and units in operation. As of Thursday, 156 firefighters, 14 lifeguards and 14 civilians were in isolation because of COVID.

"It seems like we are having to emergency brown-out two specialty units and up to five engines on a daily basis to account for the lack of personnel," said Connor.

This all comes as the city's vaccine mandate goes into effect, meaning city workers who are not immunized are at risk of being fired.

On Thursday, termination letters went out to dozens but the fire department said fortunately they will not be immediately impacted.

In a statement to CBS 8 spokesperson Monica Munoz wrote:

"Five SDFD employees were given advance notices of termination. Four are firefighters and one is a dispatcher. All five have opted to get vaccinated versus termination. The city will support their decisions and retain these employees."

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department chief has now approved temporarily moving administrative staff to front-line positions to beef up coverage. That is expected to start on Saturday and last several weeks.