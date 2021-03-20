One year later | San Diego Foundation helps thousands of San Diegans in need during COVID

Millions of dollars have been contributed to the fund by corporations and individuals. The funds are being put right back in the community during COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO — One year ago, The San Diego Foundation launched the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, since then the fund has helped thousands of San Diegans in need.

"The generosity of San Diegans has made it possible at the San Diego Foundation over the course of the last year to distribute more than $58 million," said Pamela Gray-Payton, Vice President, Chief Impact and Partnerships of The San Diego Foundation

Payton tells News 8, the recipients are non-profit organizations and advisors reach out seeking assistance for thier clients, everything from childcare, financial and rental assistance, education, food security, medical support, workforce development and helping small businesses.

Supporting more than 2 million services for San Diegans and more than 200 nonprofits were awarded CFR grants.

"What our grants have been able to provide is that support when there is nowhere else to turn," said Payton.

News 8 is a proud partner with the San Diegan Foundation, and our News 8 team has been there capturing it all, the hardships, and positive outcomes.

Abraham Tessema, Executive Director of the Refugee Assistance Center is a member of an ethnic based non-profit, San Diego Refugee Community Coalition, he expresses gratitude towards the foundation.

"They were the first one to come through and help to give us funding, helping us to assist families," said Tessema.

The San Diego Foundation team says, a main focus has been education, helping with the challenges of distance learning, working to close the digital divide for K-12 and community college students, by providing computers and internet access to continue classwork.