Vaccine sites to begin distributing Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday

Two public sites in San Diego County will offer Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine starting Wednesday.

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine will be offered at some public vaccination sites starting Wednesday. City of San Diego firefighters will offer it at Balboa Park and Sharp HealthCare will have it at Grossmont Center. Both sites are by appointment only and received their vaccines earlier this week.

“We were a little taken aback that the appointments filled up so quickly for the Janssen, but that just shows you the demand is out there and people are understanding that no matter what vaccine they get, it's going to help protect them against the virus,” said Suzanne Shea, RPh, vice president at Sharp HealthCare.

The new vaccine is the third authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Johnson & Johnson’s was widely anticipated because it requires only one-dose and needs normal refrigeration storage. Both Pfizer and Moderna require two-doses and either ultra-cold or freezer storage, respectively.

In trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a 66% efficacy against coronavirus, compared to 95% efficacy for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. However, medical experts point out Pfizer and Moderna had trials before new variants were as widespread as they are today. All three were shown to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.

"Logistically, it's very helpful, but it's really that convenience for our patients and them knowing that ‘I have the vaccine, I'm covered and I'm done’,” said Shea. “It helps the community. It helps stop the spread. And we know the vaccines are all effective. So, whatever your opportunity is to get the vaccine, please get one.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still rolling out to vaccination sites although company officials said it will provide more than 20 million doses to Americans by the end of the month.