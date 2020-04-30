San Diego leaders react amid reports Gov. Newsom will order all California beaches closed May 1

Newsom plans to announce the closures Thursday, according to a memo from the California Police Chiefs Association notifying them of the closures.

SAN DIEGO — City and County officials reacted Thursday amid reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all California beaches closed on May 1.

Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to the group's members Wednesday evening so they have time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday. A message to the governor’s office seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter Thursday morning to

criticize the move. He said, "A sudden state ban on every single beach -- regardless of the facts on the ground -- sends the wrong message."

Dianne Jacob, County Supervisor for District 2, said via Twitter, "While I understand concerns about packed beaches, not every region of the state has seen huge crowds and shouldn’t be treated with a broad brush. San Diego County has done a good job." Jacob sent the letter below to Newsom about the beach closures.

County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, said via Twitter, "San Diego isn't LA or Orange County. If he wants to do something punitive for those counties, start with laying down the plan adopted in San Diego for active recreation only."

While most state parks and many local beaches, trails and parks have been closed for weeks, Newsom's order is sure to ignite pushback from communities who argue that they can safely provide some relief to residents who are starved of fresh air.

Pressure is building to to ease state and local restrictions that have throttled the economy, closing most businesses and adding nearly 4 million people to the unemployment rolls.

Newsom reiterated Wednesday it would be weeks before he makes the first significant modification to the state order, urging people to remain at home to prevent unintended outbreaks among the state’s most high-risk populations, including nursing homes.

“It won’t be on the basis of pressure, it won’t be on the basis of what we want, but what we need to do,” Newsom said. “And what we need to do from my humble perspective is listen to the public health experts.”