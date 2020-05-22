San Diego Lifeguards step up patrols at beaches over Memorial Day weekend

The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguard Division said they are fully staffed and ready to manage visitors to city beaches.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Lifeguards are stepping up patrols just like they would for any holiday weekend. Beachgoers will see a higher number of officers over the Memorial Day weekend.

The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) Lifeguard Division said they are fully staffed and ready to manage visitors to city beaches during the Memorial Day weekend.

“We want all San Diegans and visitors to enjoy our beaches,” said Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Chief James Gartland. “However, the public health rules that are in place must be followed this weekend. We expect a lot of visitors and will work closely with our partners at San Diego Police Dept. to make sure everyone stays safe.”

San Diego Police Lieutenant Shawn Takeuchi said officers will also be increasing their patrols.

"You will see a higher presence of officers, but our efforts are to educate. We may have visitors from outside that don't know the rules. So we're going to be educating people, and for the last few weeks that's what we've been doing. If a family is sitting on the sand we will ask them to get up and continue walking," Lt. Takeuchi said.

SDFD lifeguards will educate beachgoers about the following rules:

Beaches and shorelines: Only walking and running (jogging) allowed. No stopping, sitting or lying down.

Oceans: Swimming, surfing, kayaking and single-person paddling allowed.

Bays: Single-household recreational boating. Fishing is allowed, but not from the shoreline. No swimming on the bay and Mission Bay Park is closed.

Closed: Boardwalks, piers, parking lots and Fiesta Island.

Not allowed anywhere: Gatherings and non-physical distancing activities.

Beach and Pool Safety:

Visitors to the beach must have masks with them and use the mask when within six feet of individuals who are not part of the same household.