San Diego mayor releases updated proposed budget for fiscal year 2021

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer released an updated proposed budget Tuesday for fiscal year 2021.

The mayor said the proposed budget restores recreation center hours and reserve funding, and prioritizes federal CARES Act stimulus funds for homeless services, small businesses and childcare for frontline workers.

Mayor Faulconer is proposing a balanced $1.6 billion operating budget that "preserves public safety while maintaining neighborhood services."

The economic impacts of COVID-19 for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 are expected to exceed $350 million, according to city officials.

Matt Vespi, City of San Diego Director of Finance and Comptroller, also spoke Tuesday showing several slides related to the budget and financial impact of COVID-19.

Vespi said the revised 2021 budget continues to prioritize essential core services including police, fire and trash collection. It also plans for the utilization of COVID-19 federal funds for Operation Home to Shelter, small business relief and childcare. He said the budget revision maintains the city's general fund and pension reserves along with neighborhood services like pools and recreation centers, and code enforcement.