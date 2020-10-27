San Diego mom apologizes after kids' COVID diagnosis sends dozens into quarantine

Molly Chinnock is in quarantine and in pain - but not from COVID-19.

In fact, she's negative for the virus, even after her 10-year-old and 8-year-old tested positive.



“It’s just so embarrassing and humiliating and I just feel so bad,” she said in tears.



Chinnock blames herself, for the domino effect following her kids' COVID diagnosis. She said she was mortified as she watched dozens of their classmates, sent home to quarantine.



“The parents had to come and pick up their kids and the kids had to line up one by one to leave the classroom,” she explained.



Her struggle with it is so overwhelming, she's taken to her Instagram account, to see if other parents can relate.



“My actions have directly affected so many people,” she told her followers.



But what she really wants to share is an apology, to the moms and dads whose kids are apart from everyone distance learning, all over again.



“I know how frustrating this is and I take full responsibility and I just feel so bad that you are in this position,” she said.



Her kids were not the first two cases of COVID at the Del Mar Union School District, but Chinnock said her son was the first to test positive at Ocean Air Elementary, and she applauds his teacher for knowing exactly what to do.



“They were doing jumping jacks and he had a slight headache [so she] sent him to the nurse’s office,” she said.