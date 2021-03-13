This San Diego mother and son nursing home visit is almost a year in the making

It's been nearly one year since the two have been this close, only phone calls, just a few socially distanced patio visits and hellos from her balcony.

SAN DIEGO — New federal government guidance means vaccinated nursing home residents can now have indoor visitors, including family members.

The latter made for quite the scene Friday at St. Paul's Villa on Fourth Avenue.

Michael McCarthy walked in to surprise his mother, Eileen McCarthy, 99, of San Diego, who had no idea her son would be visiting.

It's been nearly one year since the two have been this close, only phone calls, just a few socially distanced patio visits and hellos from her balcony.

It's her family's touch that she's been missing. Eileen, who has six children, has been a Saint Paul's senior resident for nearly four years.

Senior communities have been under COVID-19 guidelines -- not allowing visitors indoors.

Michael said it hasn't been easy being able to explain to his mother why visits have changed over the last year.

"We haven't been able to come in to see you, I haven't been up to your room because of COVID," he tells her.

Ellen Schmeding, Chief Operating Officer of St. Paul's Senior Services says as of this week, just over 95% of residents in St. Paul's senior communities have been vaccinated.

"It's so exciting that fully vaccinated residents and families can come together and even show a sign of affection, hold hands and give a hug and spend time together," said Schmeding.