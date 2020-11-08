San Diego officials to unveil actions on large weekly gatherings in Ocean Beach

Neighbors told News 8 the crowds keep getting bigger on Wednesday nights after the Farmer’s Market in OB at Veteran’s Park.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego officials expect to unveil their plans Tuesday to prevent large gatherings in Ocean Beach after police broke up a massive crowd last week following several complaints from neighbors.



Community leaders and neighbors call it mayhem in Ocean Beach and said it has to stop. City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell and other local leaders will unveil possible future law enforcement action for Veteran’s Plaza.



“While I appreciate the San Diego Police Department’s increased presence last week, it’s clear more comprehensive action needs to be taken to keep San Diegans safe,” said Councilmember Campbell.



Neighbors told News 8 the crowds keep getting bigger on Wednesday nights after the Farmer’s Market in OB at Veteran’s Park. Last week, police tried to break up a large party. Residents who live nearby, said they hope more is done to put a stop to the drum circle events that show no social distancing and no mask-wearing despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbors said the large crowds aren't the only problem. They said at Veteran’s Park, there are concerts and DJ’s blasting music and when it quiets down, OB Town Council has to pick up thousands of gallons of trash left behind. The OB Town Council and residents said they sent a letter to city, county leaders and police pleading for help.



San Diego Parks and Recreation went to Veteran’s Park just before 7 a.m. Tuesday and put up posts all around the park and wrapped plastic netting around the grass in order to keep people out of the immediate area.

Councilmember Campbell will be holding a media conference at Veteran’s Plaza at 1 p.m. to explain the actions they want to take to prevent large crowds from gathering in the park.