San Diego pharmacies prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Pride Pharmacy in Hillcrest said if approved, it could begin distributing the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021.

SAN DIEGO — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge across the country, the need for a vaccine is stronger than ever.

Pfizer reports its coronavirus vaccine may be just days away from being approved by the FDA for emergency use. Moderna is working on getting approval as well.

Pharmacies in San Diego are gearing up to distribute it. That includes Pride Pharmacy in Hillcrest, one of the few independently-owned pharmacies in the area.

"We're all very desperate for it," said Rowiya Aburas, a pharmacist at Pride Pharmacy.

"We deal with a lot of immuno-compromised patients," she said. "So we are definitely going to very busy with this. It's a lot to prepare for."

Aburas said the pharmacy has filled out the 17-page application to receive the vaccine and is waiting for approval. She isn't sure which vaccine they'll receive, but they're preparing for both.

"Once the approval process happens, our suppliers will be determining where we get it from or from which manufacturer," she said.

While Moderna's coronavirus vaccine needs to be kept at temperatures similar to a regular freezer, Pfizer's vaccine must be kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit to remain effective. That's about 20 degrees colder than extreme winter temperatures at the South Pole.

"We're actually looking at getting freezers right now to control the temperature, the appropriate temperatures of these vaccines," said Aburas.

Pfizer's shipping boxes, packed with specially-formulated dry ice, can only be opened twice a day for less than three minutes at a time while maintaining temperature standards.

"So that's going to be a little bit challenging," said Aburas. "You have to know how many patients you are going to be expecting a day. It's hard to know that at this point. And then how many [vaccines] we can keep out, and how many should be frozen, for how long. For us, it's a lot of preparation."

National chains like CVS Pharmacy are also getting ready to distribute the vaccine. A spokesperson sent News 8 this statement:

“CVS Health is prepared to play a prominent role in administering COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public, which builds on our previously announced agreement to administer vaccines in long-term care facilities,” said Troyen Brennan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. “Our extensive experience safely and efficiently providing vaccinations is unmatched, and this year alone we’ll provide flu vaccines to nearly 20 million Americans across the country.

“With approximately 70 percent of the U.S. population living within three miles of a CVS Pharmacy, we’ll be easy to reach when a vaccine is authorized by the FDA and becomes available in retail settings. Our pharmacists, nurse practitioners and pharmacy technicians have been an invaluable community resource since the pandemic began and are ready to play a critical role in the vaccination effort.”