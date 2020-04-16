SAN DIEGO — San Diego Pride’s Board of Directors and staff announced Thursday that all in-person gatherings scheduled for July 2020 will not take place as planned given the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said large-scale events such as Pride Parades and Festivals are "simply not possible and pose too much of a risk to public health and safety."



“This pandemic has impacted all of us. We have had to change how we live our lives and Pride is no different,” said Sue Hartman, Board Co-Chair. “This was not an easy decision, but everyone’s health and safety are paramount. Rest assured, our community will find ways to celebrate Pride together again.”



“We encourage everyone not to see this decision as a setback, but a step forward – this is what we must do so that we can come together sooner rather than later. It is in that vein that we encourage everyone to stay home per local and state guidelines, to check in on one another during this time, and remember that we are all in this together,” said Nick Serrano, Board Co-Chair.

Organizers say the community will still find a way to celebrate together virtually and more information will be announced soon.

“In San Diego, we are privileged to have a Pride organization that does that meaningful education, organizing, advocacy, and philanthropic work all year long, not just one weekend a year. Our programs have continued on in virtual space and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said Fernando Z. López, Executive Director. Pride is not canceled. In-person mass gatherings are canceled. Nothing can strip away our pride. Nothing can deny us the pride our community has built inside ourselves, our community, or the broader world. We will still find ways to raise our Pride flags, celebrate the vibrancy of our community, and bring to light the issues that our movement still faces,” López added.

