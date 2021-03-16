San Diego County makes the move to less restrictive Red tier

With new data reported on Tuesday, San Diego County will make the move to less restrictions for activities and businesses surrounding COVID-19 safety.

SAN DIEGO — Data released from the California Department of Public Health Tuesday confirmed that San Diego County will make the move from the Purple tier to the less restrictive Red tier in the state's four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Last Wednesday, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher stated that the high probability and likelihood of the changes in data would move San Diego into the lower tier by Wednesday.

On Tuesday after the data was released, Fletcher released a statement stating: “This is another strong step forward in our responsible recovery from COVID-19. While it has been a long year particularly for our gyms and restaurants, the vaccine has given us hope that we can not only save lives, but get our way of life back.”

San Diego County's COVID-19 adjusted positive case rate fell to 6.8 cases per 100,000 residents, a score that allows the county to drop to the new tier.

On Friday, Governor Newsom hinted that the change was coming when he said that he "expected" San Diego along with 12 other counties to move into the Red tier Tuesday, March 16, based on current data and projections.

The other counties expected to move down a tier on Tuesday along with San Diego according to Newsom were Sacramento, Kings, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura and Yuba.

Below is a breakdown of what can open when a county is in the red tier.

RED TIER RESTRICTIONS