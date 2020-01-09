Reopening San Diego businesses once again: too restrictive or 'insanity'?

New guidelines by San Diego County and the state try to strike a balance between maintaining public health and a healthy economy.

SAN DIEGO — As San Diego County businesses got the go-ahead to once again reopen Monday for the second time in less than three months, some questioned if this is a good move based on the spike in COVID cases we saw earlier this summer.

Some business owners though, see the state's new guidelines to safely open the economy back up as entirely too restrictive.

Following the county's move to reopen back in June, San Diego saw a spike in coronavirus cases follow, which led to the county then closing down those businesses and the state placing the county on its watch list.

The goal now, as we embark on a new set of guidelines, is to avoid a repeat of that at all costs.

"We all know what the definition of insanity is," said Dr. Wilma Wooten at Monday's county public health briefing,.

Namely, it is defined as doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting different results.

This has led some to question if the county's move to re-open indoor service at most businesses, under the state's new four-tiered, color-coded guidelines, is in a sense "insane," based on recent history with reopening the economy in June.

The County is asking businesses and organizations allowed to reopen indoor operations under new state guidance to review and redo their safe reopening plans to ensure they stay in compliance. https://t.co/XRjXEkb2er — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) September 1, 2020

"We can't gun the engine of the economy and go full speed ahead like nothing has happened," cautioned County Supervisor Greg Cox.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher pointed out the differences between now and the reopenings earlier this summer.

"We have a higher case count and more community spread now than we did then in June," he said.

County leaders stressed the need to take precautions, from face coverings to physical distancing to good hygiene, more seriously than ever.

"It is going to take an indescribable vigilance and effort on the part of every San Diegan," Fletcher added.

San Diego county's public health officer, Wooten, pointed out what is different under this updated guidance from the state

"This is a new approach," she said, "a gradual approach."

Specifically, there is now a restricted number of guests allowed into most businesses.

Businesses including movie theaters, gyms, museums, and hair and nail salons resumed indoor operations Monday, with modifications, under newly issued state guidance. Restaurants, places of worship, and movie theaters are only allowed up to 25% occupancy or 100 people -- whichever is less. Museums, zoos, and aquariums are also required not to exceed 25% occupancy.



Gyms, dance studios, yoga studios and fitness centers may operate with 10% occupancy. Hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, piercing shops, skincare and cosmetology services, and nail salons may operate indoors with normal capacity, however, a new policy states they must keep an appointment book with names and contact information for customers to track potential future outbreaks.

These are limits that many local businesses find too restrictive.

"I guess 25% is better than nothing, but nothing is nothing as well because I can't pay my rent with 25%," said Thomas Hall, general manager of Grass Skirt, a restaurant in Pacific Beach. "So honestly, it's like a lose-lose situation for all of us."

Dr. Wooten also pointed out how the county is imposing even greater restrictions than the state's current guidance, such as requiring in-door guests at restaurants to wear facial coverings at all times, except when eating or drinking.

"If people do not do that we are asking them to do we will find ourselves in the very same situation that we were in in mid-July," Dr. Wooten added.

Dr. Wooten also said the county would follow state guidelines that retail businesses are to be restricted to 50% occupancy. Wooten said she was seeking clarification on grocery stores for the same restriction.



All indoor businesses must still abide by social distancing and face-covering mandates, as well as having a detailed safe reopening plan on file with the county.

The county is also now requiring some businesses, like restaurants and salons, to keep a log or registry of their guests with names and contact phone numbers, in order to help facilitate contact tracing in case of an outbreak at that businesses down the road.