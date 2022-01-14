San Diego school districts taking extreme measures to deal with teacher shortage

San Diego Unified has averaged 1,500-2,000 staff absences daily since returning from winter break, according to Board President, Richard Barrera.

SAN DIEGO — For nearly two years, the pandemic has impacted schools. Now, schools county-wide are dealing with major teacher and substitute teacher shortages.

As a result, districts have had to implement big changes on some campuses in an effort to keep schools open.

San Diego Unified has had to combine classes and bring in teachers from other sites or administrators to help.



"We often at particular schools do not have enough staff to be able to have a normal school day. If you think about a normal school day, you're in class with your teacher, following a curriculum. So, what parents have already experienced over the last couple of weeks and will continue to experience hopefully for only the next couple of weeks are these situations where you have substitutes coming in, the principal at your school might be taking over your classroom on a particular day," said San Diego Unified School Board President Richard Barrera.

Barrera says on average, 1,500 to 2,000 employees have been absent every single day since the return from winter break. That's out of 14,000 total staff members in the district.

Other districts are dealing with the same challenges.



Spokesperson Christine Paik with Poway Unified told CBS 8 last Friday, they had 257 teacher absences out of 2,000 total teachers.



In the Sweetwater Union High School District, spokesperson Nadege Johnson said that on average, about 25% of its teachers have been out daily since they returned from winter break on Tuesday.



A student at Olympian High School in the Sweetwater District sent CBS 8 images of students crowded into an auditorium this week due to these issues.



"When we're having to group students together it is instructional, either online or in person. We're doing everything in our power to maintain in-person instruction and do so in a safe manner," said Johnson.



Thursday night, San Diego Unified sent this email out to parents explaining the situation.

Dear San Diego Unified Family,

Across the country, the Omicron variant is challenging school communities and preventing large numbers of students and teachers from coming to class every day. Although San Diego Unified is experiencing these same challenges, we continue to believe that school is the best place for students to be. This has been demonstrated by multiple studies showing students are actually safer in school than in communities where the virus is widespread.

We are encouraged by the advice we have received from medical experts predicting that the current COVID-19 surge is a temporary situation. However, we cannot afford to be complacent. It is clear the new variant is highly contagious and has infected thousands of children nationwide already. The purpose of this email is to share how we plan to keep classrooms open during the current surge, as well as what will happen should that become impossible.

First, we plan to use every available option to keep classrooms open. For the next month, we have authorized principals to use other certificated staff to supervise students when teachers and substitutes are unavailable. This is permitted under our Administrative Procedure 7293, which allows us to assign non-school site staff to schools when we have a shortage of certificated employees at a site. Principals are taking other measures, as well, including moving students outdoors during good weather and into large indoor spaces.

Our administrators, educators and support staff will continue to work together to create a positive school environment, but we want to be transparent about the fact your student(s) will very likely experience one or more of the following over the next few weeks, while COVID-19 is surging and these special measures are in place.

Supervision by substitutes or centralized personnel Class work in a “learning lab,” or study hall type of environment Instructional time replaced by self-paced activities

Again, these are temporary measures required by the pandemic, and employing these strategies will allow us to keep classrooms open.

If, after exhausting all available options, a principal - working with his/her district support team - determines it is unsafe to continue with in-person instruction due to severe staffing shortages, she/he may ask a COVID Impact Day (similar to a heat day) to be declared at their school. The district will engage with County Health officials, the San Diego County Office of Education, and the California Department of Education (CDE) before making that declaration. COVID Impact Days will be non-instructional days. In the event a COVID Impact Day is declared, parents will be informed by phone, email and district website announcements. Food distribution and support for students in crisis will still be available.

We also want to remind parents that during this time period both general illness and mental/emotional health needs are considered excused absences. Students out for any of these reasons will be able to make up any missed assignments.

The State of California does not require schools to close once a particular COVID-19 case rate has occurred on campus, and no one should anticipate any district decision to return all students across the city to online learning. Rather, San Diego Unified health leaders will consult with their County colleagues in order to establish an appropriate threshold of positivity rates above which they do not advise the continued operation of a particular school facility.

In addition to the above measures, San Diego Unified has also:

Directed all departments to cancel any non-essential activities that remove teachers and staff from classrooms, such as trainings and professional development. Established a rapid return-to-work testing station to help clear employees quickly after positive tests and/or close contacts. Cancelled non-essential indoor activities such as field trips, school assemblies and dances. Delivered thousands of N95, or similar style, masks to schools and expanded mask enforcement.

Finally, masks, testing and vaccines continue to be the best way for you to protect your family. Safe and effective vaccines are now available for nearly all students over the age of 5. San Diego Unified continues to make vaccination and testing options available for all our students and families. We encourage every family to take advantage of these opportunities to protect yourselves from the spread of the Omicron variant.

Thank you for your continued support throughout these challenging times. This is not the return to normal that many of us were hoping for at the start of the school year, but we have effective planning in place, a strong team to implement those plans, and the full support of our beloved community. Together, we will get through this latest challenge and ensure our students have the school experience they deserve.

Sincerely,

San Diego Unified School District

Other districts are dealing with the same challenges.



Spokesperson Christine Paik with Poway Unified told CBS 8 last Friday, they had 257 teacher absences out of 2,000 total teachers.



In the Sweetwater Union High School District, spokesperson Nadege Johnson said that on average, about 25% of its teachers have been out daily since they returned from winter break on Tuesday.



A student at Olympian High School in the Sweetwater District sent CBS 8 images of students crowded into an auditorium this week due to these issues.



"When we're having to group students together it is instructional, either online or in person. We're doing everything in our power to maintain in-person instruction and do so in a safe manner," said Johnson.

WATCH RELATED: Sweetwater, Chula Vista school districts return to in-person instruction after winter break (Jan 2022):