San Diego State extends stay-at-home order through Sept. 14

SAN DIEGO — Officials for San Diego State University announced Monday the school is extending its stay-at-home order and COVID-19 advisory for another week as it battles its outbreak of the coronavirus. The order for students living in on-campus residence halls, asking them to stay in their current residences except for essential needs, was set to expire Tuesday but the order will now remain in effect through Monday, Sept 14 at 9 a.m.

SDSU listed reasons students living on-campus could leave including medical care, accessing meals, shopping for necessities such as food/meals and supplies, exercising outdoors (with facial coverings), and traveling for the purposes of work.

Under the school's COVID-19 advisory, it asked students living off-campus to abide by county and university advisories to stay home.

"Students living off-campus are asked to continue to maintain physical distancing guidelines. Avoid gatherings, including those that are social in nature," an email from the school read in part.

In the email to students, officials also noted they saw significantly reduced activity in the College Area over the holiday weekend.

As of Monday, SDSU's confirmed probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 were are 286 since the fall semester began Aug. 24.

No students had been hospitalized due to the virus as of Monday's update.

SDSU said Friday the San Diego County Health and Human Services Department was working to investigate 14 different clusters of the virus in various off-campus locations in the College Area.

On Sept. 2, SDSU and San Diego County announced that all university classes would go online for the next four weeks and all athletics would be paused for two weeks.