San Diego State reports 3 new coronavius cases, 7 for the week

8 total cases have been reported since 2,600 students moved on-campus last week. There have been 32 cases total for the entire SDSU community since March

SAN DIEGO — Three more students tested positive for coronavirus Friday afternoon, according to San Diego State officials.

This makes seven cases reported within the last three days. All students that tested positive live off-campus, according to SDSU.

SDSU reported in an email that the three students that tested positive Friday are "recovering well and continue to be away from campus."

The university said that two of the cases Friday are connected to one of the student cases reported thursday.

Since 2,600 students moved to campus this week, eight have tested positive for the virus.

From August 11 until 5 p.m. on August 27, SDSU said in an email it administered 171 coronavirus tests through the Student Health Center.

The eight cases reported from those tests make a 4.6% positive rate among students tested.

Two students who tested positive on Wednesday were reported to have had no affiliation with parties witnessed by News 8 last weekend. The five cases reported in the last two days, however, were not specifically confirmed to have been associated with any off-campus gatherings.

#BREAKING



3 more students test positive for COVID-19 at @SDSU



This makes 7 cases in just this week.



32 total cases have been reported since march with 8 cases reported since 2,600 students moved in last week.



More to come tonight @CBS8 — Jack Molmud (@jmolmud) August 29, 2020

SDSU laid out disciplinary actions for anyone who violates the health guidance issued by the university and the Center for Disease Control.

Their disciplinary code of conduct is as follows:

"For any off-campus gathering, both organizational violations as well as individual violations will be issued. The university takes any violation extremely seriously. Consequences range from an official warning to expulsion. The university asks that any community member who becomes aware of a potential violation among students report the situation using the COVID-19 Incident Reporting Form.

For those living on-campus, the university has put into place an extensive range of proactive measures. If violated, these are also subject to student disciplinary action, as noted above.

Additionally, the Office of Student Life & Leadership is addressing off-campus gatherings reported to the university. While this is an ongoing process, the office has connected with student leaders to address behavioral concerns."

32 members of the SDSU community have tested positive for the virus since March, according to SDSU.